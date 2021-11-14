World Philippines: President's longtime aide runs for president Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's longtime aide-turned-senator Christopher Go on November 13 turned to run for president in the 2022 elections.

World Malaysia: majority of COVID-19 deaths related to diabetes, high blood pressure Malaysia's Ministry of Health on November 14 reported that majority of deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic in the country were related to those with underlying diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

World Thailand approves process to bring in migrant workers The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) of Thailand on November 12 approved a process to bring migrant workers into the country to solve the ongoing labour shortage, with rules to ensure the workers are free of infectious diseases.

World Philippine President's daughter officially runs for vice president post The eldest daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Sara Duterte-Carpio, filed her candidacy for vice president on November 13, according to the Commission on Elections of the Philippines.