Cambodia to lift quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated travellers
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has decided to lift all quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated travellers – both Cambodians and foreign nationals – effective from November 15.
According to local media, in a special message addressed to officials and relevant authorities on November 14, the Cambodian PM said this policy will enable the country to fully reopen and that it mirrored the policies of other countries in the region. He also emphasised that any unvaccinated travellers must still undergo a 14-day quarantine.
“Cambodia is almost fully vaccinated at nearly 88 percent of the total population of around 16 million. So, there is no quarantine requirement any longer, except for those who have not been vaccinated who still need to do a 14-day quarantine like before,” he was quoted by Phnom Penh Post as saying.
He said fully vaccinated travellers will only need to take a rapid test and wait for the results at their accommodation. If the results are negative, they can then travel anywhere in Cambodia.
According to Cambodia’s Ministry of Health, on November 12, the country reported 55 new COVID-19 infections and six deaths, raising the total respective figures to 119,536 and 2,867.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health of Laos said that although the number of new infections in the country has declined to three digits, but remains high with 981 cases found in the community. Vientiane leads localities nationwide in the number of new cases at 489. At the same time, the pandemic has also developed complicatedly in many localities such as Luang Prabang, Champasak and Xayabouy.
The ministry also reported additional three COVID-19 related deaths, raising the death toll to 99.
The Lao Government has asked localities to continue speeding up COVID-19 inoculation by setting up more vaccination stations./.
