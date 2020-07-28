World Philippine President: financial system plays crucial role in response to COVID-19 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has emphasised the important role played by the country's banking and financial management system in responding to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Cambodia’s national flag carrier ready for post-pandemic plans Cambodia’s national flag carrier Cambodia Angkor Air announced on July 28 that its business operations are optimistic and it has well prepared to strengthen domestic flights and expand international ones when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.

World Vietnam calls for stronger protection of women in Afghanistan Vietnam called for strengthening protection of women and promoting their rights in Afghanistan, during a videoconference held by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on July 27.

World Vietnam supports independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity of Mali: ambassador Vietnam affirmed its support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Mali during a meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on July 27.