Cambodia to reward two-millionth COVID-19 vaccine receiver
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia’s Ministry of Health (MoH) announced on May 14 that it will award the two-millionth person to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
The lucky person is Tit Chenda, 23, a factory worker who will get an incentive cash award of 10 million riel (about 2,500 USD), according to local media.
Earlier on April 11, the MoH said that it awarded the one-millionth person injected with COVID-19 vaccine.
In order to implement COVID-19 prevention and control measures, Cambodia has carried out COVID-19 vaccinations across the country, focusing on pandemic-hit areas.
Statistics from the ministry showed that since the February 20 Community Incident to May 13, as many as 2,064,833 million people received COVID-19 vaccines, reaching 19.97 percent of the country’s goal of administering the vaccines to 10 million people.
Along with speeding up the vaccination campaign, the ministry has advised people to strictly implement preventive measures against the pandemic./.
