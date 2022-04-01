The Cambodian team will comprise players from the Women’s League. (Photo: https://www.khmertimeskh.com/)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) announced on March 31 that it will send a women's football team to the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Vietnam.



This will mark the first time for the Cambodian women’s football team to join the biggest sport event in the region.



Cambodia has been fielding its men’s football team in SEA Games, but not a women’s team, though such team has been in existence for several years.



The Southeast Asian nation also has a regular Women’s League, where the best female players in the country play.



There are currently eight teams in the Women’s League, including Boeung Ket FC, Phnom Penh Crown FC, Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC and NagaWorld FC. The top players from these clubs are expected to form a national team for SEA Games 31.



Cambodia also reported earlier that it will field a women’s basketball team in SEA Games 31 for the first time since the 1970s.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a stronger South East Asia”, will run in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring localities from May 12 to 23. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events and expect to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the pandemic’s impact./.