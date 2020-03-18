World Cruise passenger traffic in Singapore down 52 percent Cruise passenger traffic in Singapore has fallen by 52 percent year-on-year since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said.

World Thailand reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, reveals three disease scenarios Thailand confirmed 35 additional cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on March 18, raising the total number in the Southeast Asian nation to 212.

World Malaysia recovers 323 million USD stolen from 1MDB Malaysia has recovered 1.4 billion ringgit (323 million USD) stolen from the country’s development fund 1MDB, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's office said on March 17.

World Thailand gives tourists SIM cards to download health declaration app Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) will be providing SIM Cards to travellers from risk countries, allowing them to download the AOT Airports application into their mobile phones, in order to submit compulsory health declarations and enable tracking.