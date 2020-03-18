Cambodia uncovers 75 money laundering cases
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia’s Interior Ministry has so far cracked down on 75 money laundering cases, seized about 8 million USD and confiscated nearly 3,000 vehicles, since the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) placed the country on its grey list a year ago.
In February last year, the global money-laundering watchdog placed Cambodia on a list of countries “highly vulnerable to money laundering” following reports showing its judicial system had high levels of corruption and it lacked the will to investigate financial crimes.
Cambodia has made minimal use of financial intelligence in investigating money laundering and terrorism financing, the FATF said in the report.
Following the report, Cambodian authorities ratcheted up their war against the crime, catching dozens of suspects at international airports and border crossings in the country.
Interior Ministry spokesman General Khieu Sopheak told the English-language Khmer Times newspaper that the government and ministry are working hard to fight money-laundering crimes in the country.
According to the ministry’s report, joint authorities, especially the Cambodian Financial Intelligence Unit, have dealt with a total of 75 money laundering cases, of which 15 were sent to the courts.
The report said the authorities also seized a total of nearly 7.8 million USD and about 24,000 USD in riel from suspects, three houses, a plot of land and 2,725 vehicles.
He said at least three major cases of money laundering were cracked down on by the authorities since February last year, adding the major cases involved Chinese nationals who brought the money to Cambodia via Hong Kong.
Last April, the Cambodian police arrested three Chinese nationals at Phnom Penh International Airport after they attempted to bring in more than 3.5 million USD from Hong Kong into the country without declaration.
They were charged with money laundering under the Law on Anti-money Laundering and Combatting the Financing of Terrorism. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison.
A month later, another Chinese national was arrested at Phnom Penh International Airport on suspicion of illegally importing nearly 1million USD into Cambodia from Hong Kong.
In July, Siem Reap authorities detained two people from the Republic of Korea for bringing in 2.2 million USD through the airport from Hong Kong./.