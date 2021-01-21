ASEAN Vietnam wraps up chairmanship of ASEAN Committee in Italy Vietnam handed over its chairmanship role at the ASEAN Committee in Rome (ACR) to Indonesia at an ACR monthly meeting held on January 20.

World Indonesian researcher hails Vietnam’s economic development With its progressive and reformist government and under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Vietnam has achieved enormous progress in economic development, Veeramalla Anjaiah, a Senior Research Fellow at the Jakarta-based Centre for Southeast Asian Studies (CSEAS) has said.

World Vietnam approaches leadership transition in rosy conditions: The Sunday Times The Sunday Times, a Sunday edition of The Straits Times, has published an article commenting that in the pandemic-battered environment, few countries are approaching a major leadership transition amid conditions as rosy as Vietnam's. ​

World 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolts southeast Indonesia A 5.5-magnitude earthquake shook Indonesia’s southeast province of Maluku on January 20, but there is no risk of tsunami.