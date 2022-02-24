Cambodia vaccinates children aged 3-5 against COVID-19
Cambodia on February 23 started vaccinating children as young as three against COVID-19, becoming one of the first countries to cover the age group of those below five.
A child receives a vaccine against COVID-19 at a health centre. (Photo: Reuters)Hanoi (VNA) - Cambodia on February 23 started vaccinating children as young as three against COVID-19, becoming one of the first countries to cover the age group of those below five.
The inoculation drive for toddlers began in the capital of Phnom Penh, with hundreds of people queueing outside clinics.
The Southeast Asian nation has vaccinated more than 90 percent of its population of 16 million, for one of the highest rates in the region, official data show. In January, it started rolling out a fourth dose for high-risk groups.
Cambodia's tally of pandemic infections stands at more than 127,000, with 3,024 deaths.
China and Bahrain have also launched a nationwide vaccination campaign for children aged 3-11, while Cuba has vaccinated children aged 2 and above./.