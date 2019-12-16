World Fatalities in Philippines earthquake rise to four The fatalities in the 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck near Davao city on the Philippines’ southern Mindanao island on December 15 have increased to four, according to latest reports.

World Thailand expects 20-pct growth in shrimp exports for 2020 Thailand is hoping for a recovery in shrimp exports which are forecast to grow 20 percent in 2020 thanks to increased production.

World First fast food chain sells plant-based burgers in Singapore Japan’s Mos Food Services Inc. has teamed up with the US food technology startup Impossible Foods Inc. to offer plant-based burger patties in Singapore, becoming the first major fast-food chain to introduce them in the city-state.

World Strong earthquake shakes southern Philippines A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Davao city on the Philippines’ Mindanao island on December 15, killing a 6-year-old girl and injuring 14 others, according to latest reports.