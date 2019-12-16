Cambodia, Vietnam to hold joint rescue drill
Illustrative image (Photo: Xinhua)
Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on December 16 that Cambodian and Vietnamese soldiers will jointly hold a rescue exercise in the border area on December 18.
Speaking at the University of Health Sciences’ graduation ceremony in Phnom Penh, PM Hun Sen said the joint exercise is designed to strengthen rescue capabilities for troops of both countries in the event of floods and forest fires along the border.
The one-day drill will be conducted in an area in Cambodia's Svay Rieng province bordering Vietnam's Long An province.
The PM has said Cambodia is committed to building a border of peace, friendship, cooperation and development./.
