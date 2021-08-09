Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn said Cambodia welcomes the resumption of negotiations on a Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea (called the East Sea in Vietnam) as it reflects the commitment of ASEAN and China to maintain regional stability by managing differences as per international law.



Sokhonn made the remarks during the 28th ASEAN Regional Forum (AFR) on August 6, the Phnom Penh Post cited the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation’s press release on August 7.



The minister highlighted the ARF’s contributions to promoting peace, security and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.



Sokhonn also emphasised the importance of enhancing regional and international solidarity and cooperation towards a collective and effective response to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.



The ARF can also assist in the resumption of inter-Korean communication by rekindling trust and confidence between the two nations, he said.



Earlier, the 28th ARF issued the Chairman’s Statement, calling for the maintenance of security and freedom of navigation in the East Sea, and acceleration of talks for the prompt signing of the COC.



The statement noted that the 28th ARF reaffirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, security, stability, prosperity, safety, and freedom of navigation in and overflight above the East Sea, and pursue peaceful resolution of disputes, without coercion, in accordance with universally recognised principles of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



The meeting underscored the importance of the full and effective implementation of the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) in its entirety.



The forum also noted the positive progress in the ongoing negotiations on the COC despite the challenging COVID-19 situation, including the recent resumption of the textual negotiations of the Single Draft COC Negotiating Text (SDNT), which has resulted in provisional agreement on the Preamble section, and looked forward to the early conclusion of an effective and substantive COC that is consistent with international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS./.