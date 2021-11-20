Cambodia welcomes UNWTO’s provision of information for international tourists
Cambodian Minister of Tourism Thong Khon has welcomed the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO)’s move to provide international tourists with information about Cambodia.
Cambodian Minister of Tourism Thong Khon has welcomed the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO)'s move to provide international tourists with information about Cambodia.
The organisation has helped raise awareness about the exemption from quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving in Cambodia, said the minister who also expressed optimism about its additional support for facilitating Cambodia’s international tourism reception.
According to the UNWTO, from November 15, 2021, all fully vaccinated passengers arriving in Cambodia through all international ports (land, air, and waterways) will no longer be required to quarantine.
For this exemption, they must provide a complete vaccination certificate or a certificate of negative PCR test result for 72 hours, issued and recognised by the competent authority of the country of origin.
Upon arrival at the international port, passengers have to take a quick test, waiting for the results from 15 to 20 minutes. If the result is negative, they can travel all over Cambodia./.