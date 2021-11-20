World Singapore to enter next phase of reopening Given a drop in COVID-19 cases, Singapore has decided to end the Stabilisation Phase that started on September 27 following a virus resurgence, and move into the next phase of reopening.

World Indonesia to offer cash assistance to tourism workers The Indonesian Government will start offering cash assistance to workers in the tourism industry sometime between late November and early December, Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has said.

World Indonesia’s state revenue forecast to be 16.3 pct higher than target Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has forecast the state revenue in 2021 to grow 16.3 percent year on year to over 1.91 quadrillion IDR (134.6 billion USD), from the target of 1.74 quadrillion IDR.