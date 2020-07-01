Cambodia-Japan trade grows in first four months
Trade between Cambodia and Japan reached 778 million USD in the first four months of 2020, up 4 percent year on year, the AKP news agency reported, citing recent statistics from the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO).
Workers at a factory in Sihanoukville province of Cambodia (Photo: AFP)
Of the figure, Cambodia exported 627 million USD worth of products to the Northeast Asian market.
Cambodian products shipped to Japan include clothes, footwear and electronics, according to the Southeast Asian country’s Ministry of Commerce.
Last year, bilateral trade rose by 13 percent to about 2.29 billion USD./.