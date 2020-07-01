World Laos keep entry restrictions in place until end of July The Lao Government has decided to keep its international border gates closed to normal exit-entry, except for Lao citizens or foreigners with urgent need who must receive permission from the Lao national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

World Singaporean candidates file papers to contest in election A total of 192 Singaporean candidates filed papers to contest every seat in 17 group representation constituencies (GRCs) and 14 single-member constituencies (SMCs) on June 30.

World Vietnamese language course held for Lao security officers Seventeen officers of the Lao Ministry of Public Security graduated from a Vietnamese language course in Vientiane on June 30.

World Flood in China not to affect Mekong River water level in Thailand Thailand’s National Water Administration has reported that severe flooding in China won’t cause the water level in the Mekong River to rise, and Thailand will not be affected.