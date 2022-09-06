Cambodian ambassador greets Vietnam on 77th National Day
Cambodian Ambassador to Germany Savny Phan on September 5 visited the Embassy of Vietnam in Berlin to extend greetings on Vietnam’s 77th National Day (September 2) and the 55th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations.
The diplomat said 2022 marks the 55th year since Vietnam and Cambodia established diplomatic ties and the Vietnam – Cambodia Friendship Year 2022. The two countries are celebrating the occasions with various exciting and meaningful events, demonstrating their determination to reinforce and develop the bilateral ties.
Vietnamese Ambassador Vu Quang Minh highlighted the role of Cambodia as the Chair of ASEAN this year, stressing the two countries will closely coordinate to ramp up the celebrations and all-level delegation exchanges.
Both diplomats agreed to maintain close cooperation between the two embassies and discuss several joint activities to strengthen the bilateral friendship as well as their ties with Germany and other ASEAN nations.
They plan to take part in the ASEAN Culture Day and scheduled meetings between ambassadors of ASEAN member states in Berlin and German minister for foreign affairs and chairwoman of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for Relations with the ASEAN states./.