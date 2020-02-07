Cambodian approves two new coal-fired power projects
Visitors look over Cambodia’s first operational coal-fired power plant at its launch in Preah Sihanouk province’s Stung Hav district in 2014. (Source: Phnompenh Post)
Phnom Penh (VNA) - The Cambodian government on February 7 approved the construction of two coal-fired power plants with a combined capacity of 965 megawatts, according to spokesperson of the government Phay Siphan.
The approval was made during a weekly cabinet meeting chaired by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, the Khmer Time newspaper reported.
The 265-megawatt plant will be constructed in northern Oddar Meanchey province by local firm Han Seng Coal Mines Co., Ltd. It is due to generate power in 2022.
Meanwhile, the 700-megawatt plant will be built in southern Koh Kong province by a joint venture between Indonesia’s Royal Group and Chinese firm Sinosteel Equipment & Engineering Co., Ltd.
It is scheduled to be put into operation in 2024.
Currently, Cambodia has two thermal power plants in Preah Sihanouk with a combined capacity of 505 megawatts./.