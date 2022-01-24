At the event (Photo: VNA)

Tay Ninh (VNA) – Commander of the military sub-region of Cambodia’s Tbong Khmum province Lieut. Gen. Iet Bun Thuonl extended wishes and presented gifts to border guards and military officers of southern Tay Ninh province at Xa Mat international border gate in Tan Bien district's Tan Lap commune on January 24, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.



Iet Bun Thuonl wished that friendship between the two armed forces would always stay close.



Col. Le Van Vy, Vice Commander of the Tay Ninh provincial Border Guard, said despite COVID-19 pandemic last year, the two armed forces fulfilled their mission of protecting borderline, maintaining political security and social safety and order, and effectively fighting crimes in border areas.



In particular, both sides offered mutual support in medical supplies to prevent the pandemic from spreading in border areas, he said./.