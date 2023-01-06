The Royal Cambodian Army’s Guard High Command visited the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu on January 6 on the occasion of Vietnam's traditional Lunar New Year (Tet).(Photo: VNA)

Bac Lieu (VNA) - A delegation of the Royal Cambodian Army’s Guard High Command visited the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu on January 6 on the occasion of Vietnam's traditional Lunar New Year (Tet).

Lt. Gen. El Sa Mun, Deputy Chief of the Staff of the Guard High Command, briefed his hosts about Cambodia’s achievements in 2022, especially activities for enhancing the country’s friendship with Vietnam and others in the region.

The official wished the Party organisation, administration, and people of Bac Lieu a new year of happiness and wealth. He also expressed his belief in the increasing solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia.

For his part, Vice Chairman of the Bac Lieu’s People’s Committee Phan Thanh Duy affirmed that Vietnam has always considered Cambodia is a close friend and reliable partner in the cause of national defence and construction, especially during the COVID-19 outbreak in the past time.

Despite being affected by COVID-19, Bac Lieu’s economic growth reached 9.6% in 2022. The province has set an economic growth rate target of more than 10% in 2023.

On the same day, representatives of the Cambodian government and leaders of Prey Veng, Svay Rieng, Kampong Cham, Tboung Khmum, Oddor Meanchey of Cambodia also paid a Tet visit to Tay Ninh province ./.