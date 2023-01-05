Politics National Assembly convenes second extraordinary session The 15th National Assembly convened its second extraordinary session in Hanoi on January 5.

Politics NA approves appointment of two Deputy Prime Ministers The National Assembly (NA) passed a resolution approving Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s proposal on the appointment of two Deputy Prime Ministers at its second extraordinary session in Hanoi on January 5.

Politics Ca Mau, Khammouane provinces step up cooperation The southernmost province of Ca Mau and the Lao province of Khammouane agreed to facilitate cooperation during a meeting between their leaders in the Vietnamese locality on January 5.