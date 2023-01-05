Cambodian Army’s Guard High Command pays pre-Tet visit to Soc Trang
Standing Vice Secretary of the Soc Trang Party Committee Ho Thi Cam Dao (R) and Lt. Gen. El Sa Mun, Deputy Chief of the Staff of the Royal Cambodian Army’s Guard High Command, at the meeting on January 5 (Photo: VNA)Soc Trang (VNA) – A delegation of the Royal Cambodian Army’s Guard High Command visited the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang on January 5 to offer greetings to officials and people of the province on the occasion of Vietnam's traditional Lunar New Year (Tet).
Lt. Gen. El Sa Mun, Deputy Chief of the Staff of the Guard High Command, wished the Party organisation, administration, and people of Soc Trang a new year of happiness and wealth. He also expressed his belief in the increasing solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia.
The official informed his hosts about Cambodia’s achievements in 2022, especially activities for enhancing the country’s friendship with Vietnam and others in the region.
For her part, Vice Chairwoman of the Soc Trang People’s Committee Huynh Thi Diem Ngoc highlighted some socio-economic attainments of the province, which is home to the biggest Khmer community in Vietnam.
In particular, social security and assistance for low-income earners and ethnic minority people have continued to be promoted, she noted, adding that Soc Trang authorities have helped many disadvantaged Khmer families build houses and escape from poverty.
Ho Thi Cam Dao, Standing Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, thanked the delegation for their Tet greetings and noted the friendship between Vietnam, including Soc Trang, and Cambodia has been thriving in various fields over the past years.
She voiced her hope that relations between Soc Trang and the Royal Cambodian Army’s Guard High Command, as well as ministries, sectors, and localities of Cambodia, will be further intensified and develop sustainably./.