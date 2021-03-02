Cambodian court puts former CNRP members in prison
The Phnom Penh Municipal Court on March 1 decided to sentence Sam Rainsy, former leader of the dissolved opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), to 25 years in prison, and deprive him of the right to vote and stand as candidate in elections, Fresh News reported.
Former CNRP leader Sam Rainsy at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport of France on November 7, 2019 (Photo: AFP/VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Phnom Penh Municipal Court on March 1 decided to sentence Sam Rainsy, former leader of the dissolved opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), to 25 years in prison, and deprive him of the right to vote and stand as candidate in elections, Fresh News reported.
Rainsy’s entourages, Mu Sochua and Eng Chhay Eang, were also given jail terms of 22 years.
Besides, Rainsy’s spouse Tioulong Saumura and other former CNRP senior officials, namely Men Sothavarin, Ou Chanrith, Ho Vann, Long Ry and Nuth Romduol, were sentenced to 20 years behind bars.
Sam Rainsy and entourages were charged with "assault" under Article 27 and 451 of the Penal Code in connection with an attempted coup to overthrow the legitimate government during the November 9, 2019 events.
In addition, the court decided to completely deprive them of the “right to vote and the right to stand for elections", according to Fresh News./.