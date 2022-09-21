Cambodian delegation, Vietnamese province share experience in supporting elderly residents
Toch Channy (R), an official of the Cambodian Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation, presents a gift to a representative of senior citizens in Luong Son district, Hoa Binh province, on September 21. (Photo: VNA)Hoa Binh (VNA) – A delegation from the Cambodian Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation held a meeting with the Association of the Elderly in Hoa Binh province on September 21 to exchange experience in caring for and promoting the role of senior citizens.
During the session in Luong Son district, Toch Channy, a division leader at the Cambodian ministry, said the visit aimed to learn about activities of all-level associations in Hoa Binh and a model in which people of different generations assist one another.
Chairman of the Hoa Binh Association of the Elderly Bui Tuan Hai gave the delegation an introduction of the local association’s activities in caring for and promoting the role of senior citizens, along with the progress of a project on mitigating the elderly’s income and health vulnerability in Vietnam.
Project VIE071, funded by the Japanese Government and managed by the World Bank in Vietnam, has set up 20 clubs of the abovementioned model in the province since 2021. It has attracted over 1,000 members and benefitted the local community, he noted.
At the meeting, the two sides shared experience in caring for the elderly and role promotion, while discussing shortcomings to improve related activities./.