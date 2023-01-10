A delegation from the Cambodia n Royal Army Guards extend Lunar New Year greetings to authorities and people in the southern city of Can Tho on January 10. (Photo: VNA)

– Delegations from the Cambodian Royal Army Guards and provinces on January 10 paid visits to Can Tho city, Ca Mau and Bac Lieu provinces in the south of Vietnam ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.Visiting Can Tho city, General Dieng Sarun, advisor to Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and vice commander of the High Command of the Cambodian Royal Army Guards extended the best wishes to local authorities on the occasion of the traditional festival.He appreciated the good friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia and wished that in the coming time, the two countries will continue to maintain the fine relationship that has been cultivated by generations of leaders of both countries.The Cambodian Royal Army Guards always remembers and thanks the local authorities for providing material and financial support to the unit over the past time.For his part, Chairman of the city People's Committee Tran Viet Truong said he expects Can Tho and Cambodia will continue cooperation in economy, education, and training.In Ca Mau, Chairman of the Koh Kong provincial Council Kai Samrum sent New Year greetings to the Party, State, and people of Vietnam in general and Ca Mau province in particular.Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council of Ca Mau province Nguyen Tien Hai said that the visit is an opportunity for the two localities to strengthen the relationship between Vietnam and Cambodia and between the two localities in particular.Meanwhile, a delegation from Preah Sihanouk province led by its provincial council head Vong Phanat came to deliver Tet greetings to Bac Lieu authorities and people./.