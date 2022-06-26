ASEAN Vietnam joins ASEAN bazaar in Argentina The Vietnamese Embassy in Argentina, in collaboration with diplomatic missions of Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia, all members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), organised an annual bazaar on June 25, featuring a wide range of their traditional handicrafts, food and musical performances.

ASEAN Surge in COVID-19 cases unlikely in Malaysia: expert Malaysia is not likely to see an exponential spike in daily Covid-19 cases despite the possibility of facing a new wave of infection in the next few months, local media said, quoting the opinions of a virologist.

World Cambodian media spread message on relations with Vietnam On the recent days, major press agencies of Cambodia have run a lot of articles spreading a message about the good neighbourliness, time-honoured friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability between the country and Vietnam, on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties (June 24).