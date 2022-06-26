Cambodian Deputy PM highlights sustainable, profound, all-round relations with Vietnam
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen at a ceremony marking 45 years of the journey to overthrow Pol Pot genocidal regime (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) - On June 24-25, prestigious Cambodian news agencies such as Rasmei Kampuchea, Fresh News, CEN (Cambodia Express News) published an interview granted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of Cambodia-Vietnam diplomatic relations (June 24) and the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Year 2022.
In the interview, Prak Sokhonn said that over the past 55 years, Cambodia and Vietnam have affirmed to the world that their relationship is sustainable, profound, comprehensive and resilient to regional and international geopolitical fluctuations.
The two countries have the ability to maintain and promote their close solidarity and cooperation in all fields and all frameworks, both bilaterally and multilaterally, in order to improve the living standards of their people, and make important contributions to preserving peace, stability, sustainable development and prosperity of the ASEAN community and the world, he stressed.
Recalling outstanding achievements in the bilateral relations, the Deputy PM said that the bilateral trade scale has grown remarkably. Two-way trade surged from 85 million USD in 1995 to 9.5 billion USD last year, and 5.45 billion USD in the first five months of this year.
As of late 2021, Vietnam ranked fifth in terms of foreign investment in Cambodia with 2.5 billion USD.
In the field of education, since 1981, the two countries have regularly exchanged students and granted scholarships to each other's students. Each year, Vietnam grants 120 scholarships to Cambodia, while the latter presents 15 ones to the former.
Regarding security and defence, Prak Sokhonn stated that the two countries’ public security forces and armies have been coordinating and taking strict and effective measures to prevent and control crimes along the border.
In terms of the border work, the building of a borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and development is Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen's steadfast point of view and determination. The two countries have completed 84 percent of the border demarcation and are making efforts to soon finish the remaining work. Currently, Cambodia and Vietnam have 43 pairs of joint border gates, including four seaports, 14 international border gates, 13 bilateral and 12 auxiliary ones.
In the health aspect, the two countries have supported each other in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, both in terms of finance, medical supplies and solidarity through the exchange of information and experiences, especially among border provinces.
Regarding cooperation in regional and international forums, the Deputy PM said that the two countries have cooperated closely at sub-regional and regional levels such as cooperation frameworks in the Cambodia-Laos Development Triangle Area (CLM), the Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam Cooperation (CLMV), Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS), Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Economic Cooperation, and often supported each other within the framework of the United Nations and international organisations.
To further boost the bilateral ties, Prak Sokhonn said that the two countries will continue preserving, nurturing and consolidating their traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation; effectively implementing existing mechanisms, realising signed documents and agreements for the common interests of the two peoples and contributing to peace, stability, prosperity and sustainable development of the ASEAN community and the world.
Cambodia and Vietnam will continue to make efforts to solve the arising challenges on the principles of good neighbourliness, mutual understanding and win-win cooperation, he added./.