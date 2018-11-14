Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

- Police of Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Binh district said they have arrested a Cambodian for illegally buying and possessing synthetic drugs.According to the agency, Kouch Pheng Leng, born in 1975, was found to have been involved in a ring to supply synthetic drugs in HCM City.The man was arrested while staying at a hotel in Binh Tri Dong ward of Binh Tan district on November 12.The police seized nearly 2,000 synthetic pills hidden in four plastic bottles.At the local police station, Leng confessed that he bought the drug in Cambodia and brought to HCM City for consumption.The case is under further investigation.-VNA