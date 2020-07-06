Cambodian firms to offer COVID-19 insurance to foreign tourists
The Cambodian Ministry of Economy and Finance and Ministry of Health have collaborated with local insurance companies to issue the 50,000 insurance certificate required for foreign travellers, according to the Khmer Times.
Youk Sambath, Health Ministry secretary of state, at the news conference (Photo: khmertimeskh.com)
The collaboration came after the Cambodian government realised it was difficult to claim the money from foreign insurance companies for the medical treatment and testing fees when a foreign traveller tested positive for the coronavirus and needed hospital treatment in Cambodia.
Speaking at a news conference, Youk Sambath, a Health Ministry secretary of state, said the Cambodian government has cooperated with 10 local insurance companies and the service will be available soon for the public and foreigners.
“At the moment, we are asking foreign travellers who visit Cambodia to deposit 3,000 USD to cover a COVID-19 service charge. If they test positive, we will use this deposited money to pay for the hospital, transportation, hotel fee, medical care, meals, test, and laundry other services,” she added.
If they tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, they will spend only 200 USD to 300 USD, and the rest of the deposit money will be returned to the depositors within the next five days, she added.
According to Sambath, the government has received around 9 million USD deposited cash from the 3,000 foreign travellers who came to Cambodia from May 21 to June 30.
Youk Chamroeunrith, Forte Insurance managing director, said the COVID-19 insurance product has already been prepared by Forte. His company will work with the government. The insurance product will cover 50,000 USD when a foreigner visits Cambodia.
“Our product is now online, and the premium is 90 USD for 20 days,” Chamroeunrith said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on Cambodia’s tourism industry, with nearly 3,000 tourism and tourism-related businesses closing and more than 45,000 workers losing jobs as of May.
Cambodia's Ministry of Tourism forecast that the local tourism industry will lose 3 billion USD this year./.