World Hundreds of people relocated following oil spill in Philippines More than 400 people in a coastal village of central Philippines were evacuated after about 250,000 litres of bunker fuel spilled from a power-generating barge into the sea.

World Consulting firm Mckinsey assesses Vietnam’s economic recovery capacity Vietnam could expect the strong growth of recent years to return next year, and will likely see its position as an offshoring location reinforced once the global economy begins to recover, assessed the Mckinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm.

World Cambodia’s tourism to get post-pandemic support for recovery The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the United Nations agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism, will support Cambodia to restore the tourism sector after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.