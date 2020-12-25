Cambodian gov’t extends COVID-19 aid for aviation, tourism
International tourist arrivals to Cambodia drop in the first 10 months of this year. (Photo: The Phnom Penh Post)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Cambodian government on December 24 announced a seventh round of stimulus measures for the aviation and tourism sectors, aiming to boost their business activities and ease their financial burden in the face of severe challenges stemming from the spread of COVID-19.
The measures will extend the 10 percent minimum tax exemption for all airlines registered in Cambodia for a period of three months from January to March next year, the government said in a press release.
At the same time, the government has extended the payment of civil aviation fees for three months and allowed the airlines to arrange for the payment of debts outstanding in installments after the extension period.
The government will also extend its 40 USD payments to suspended employees in tourism-related businesses, including hotels, guesthouses, restaurants and travel agencies based in Phnom Penh, Kampot, Preah Sihanouk, Kep and Siem Reap provinces or Bavet and Poipet towns.
Cambodia Chamber of Commerce vice-president Lim Heng noted that this latest round of stimulus measures would better serve to alleviate the burden on the public sector and allow businesses to stay afloat during this time.
According to data from the Ministry of Tourism released early this month, international tourist arrivals to Cambodia in the first 10 months of this year dropped 76.1 percent year-on-year./.