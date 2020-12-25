World Friendship rice project helps raise income for Cambodian farmers Farmers in protected areas of Cambodia who participate in wildlife-friendly farming via the ‘Friendship Rice Project’ can expect an income boost for their wildlife organic crops, according to Khmer Times.

World Indonesia to return hazardous waste to countries of origin Indonesia is set to send 79 containers of hazardous materials back to Australia, New Zealand, the UK and the US beginning in January, the country’s Government recently revealed.

World Indian warship visits Vietnam to boost maritime, relief cooperation An Indian warship anchored at Nha Rong port in Ho Chi Minh City on December 24 with 15 tonnes of humanitarian relief supplies for people affected by floods in central Vietnam.

World 6.3 magnitude quake shakes Philippines A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Batangas province on the Philippines' main Luzon Island in the morning of December 25.