Cambodian hotels to gradually reopen after COVID-19
Illustrative image (Source: travelweekly.com)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian hotels will resume operations shortly while international flights are expected to commence from mid-June since the COVID-19 crisis has been eased, according to Clais Chenda, president of the Cambodian Hotel Association.
She said her association discussed with members and they confirmed that they will reopen their hotels shortly, adding that the hotel industry in Cambodia mainly depends on international tourists.
According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the international airports around the world will resume operations from mid-June after closure for many weeks due to COVID-19.
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen recently revealed that close to 169 companies in the country’s tourism sector had been closed temporarily, leaving 16,891 people unemployed.
To support the industry, the government has put forth solutions, including the extension for another two months of tax exemption from June to July for hotels, guesthouses, restaurants and tour operators./.