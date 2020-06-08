ASEAN Malaysia rejects 3-billion-USD settlement from Goldman Sachs Malaysia would reject a settlement offer of 3 billion USD from Goldman Sachs related to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) financial scandal, said Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz.

World Indonesia’s capital market attractive to foreign investors Foreign investors are starting to put their money back into Indonesian assets as countries around the world begin to ease their COVID-19 restrictions, spurring hopes of a global economic recovery

World Indonesia reports highest daily COVID-19 cases Indonesia on June 6 reported a record daily jump in COVID-19 cases within 24 hours with 993 infections, bringing the national tally to 30,514, said the Ministry of Health.