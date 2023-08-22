World ASEAN promotes economic cooperation with Australia, New Zealand Parties to the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Area (AANZFTA), gathered in Semarang, Indonesia, for the 28th ASEAN Economic Ministers – Closer Economic Relations (AEM-CER) Consultation, commenced the signing of the 2nd Protocol to Amend the Agreement Establishing the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Area (“2nd Protocol”).

World Cambodian new parliament, cabinet apparatuses approved Newly sworn-in lawmakers of Cambodia on August 22 gave their approval to the apparatuses of the new parliament as well as the new government cabinet led by Prime Minister Hun Manet.

World Newly-elected Cambodian lawmakers take oath All the 125 lawmakers newly elected to the 7th Cambodian National Assembly (NA) took their oaths at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh on August 21 in front of King Norodom Sihamoni, nearly one month after the general election on July 23.

World Indonesia asks for UK’s support in export of farm produce Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan has called on the UK to support the strengthening of Indonesia’s agricultural product export instead of implementing policies that could hinder Indonesia's exports like the European Union does with its deforestation-free regulation (EUDR).