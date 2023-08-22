Cambodian King appoints 7th-tenure Royal Government
Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni issued a decree on August 22 appointing members of the 7th-tenure Royal Government with Dr Hun Manet, 46, as the Prime Minister.
The decree was released as soon as the new Government of Cambodia won a vote of confidence with 123 support votes out of 125 votes at the first session of the 7th-tenure National Assembly earlier the same day.
According to the decree, the new Royal Government of Cambodia comprises PM Hun Manet, 10 Deputy PMs, 21 senior ministers, and 30 ministers in charge of ministries, sectors and fields in the country.
Among the 10 Deputy PMs, Oun Poanmonirot, a 56-year-old member of the previous-tenure Government, is retained and serves as Deputy PM and Minister of Economy and Finance.
Of the 30 ministers, only three are over 60 years old and seven are over 50 while two-thirds are under 50. Less than one-third of them used to serve in the previous-tenure Government.
Members of the 7th-tenure Royal Government of Cambodia are scheduled to be sworn in in front of King Norodom Sihamoni at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh later on August 22./.