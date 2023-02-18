Cambodian King urges citizens to exercise their right to vote
Cambodia’s King Norodom Sihamoni on February 18 called on all citizens to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming national election on July 23.
He called the national election a free and fair one in the principle of multi-party democracy.
Cambodia sets July 23 this year as the date for the seventh National Assembly election, according to a decision signed by Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on June 29, 2022.
The Southeast Asian country holds the general election once every five years.
In the last general election on July 29, 2018, the prime minister's ruling Cambodian People's Party won all the 125 seats in the National Assembly./.