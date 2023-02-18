World Riot forces police to use tear gas at Indonesia's football stadium Indonesian police used water cannons and tear gas outside a football stadium to disperse fans who were trying to force their way into a match in Central Java province on February 17, according to local authorities.

World Singapore achieves highest fintech funding in three years Fintech investments in Singapore witnessed a three-year high of 4.1 billion USD across 250 deals, according to the KPMG Pulse of Fintech H2’22.

World Thailand’s economy falls short of expectations Thailand's economy grew 2.6% year on year in 2022, missing expectations as improving tourism sector and domestic demand failed to offset shrinking exports.

World Singapore posts worst export drop in a decade Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports plunged 25% year on year in January - the largest drop in the last decade, according to data of the Singaporean government.