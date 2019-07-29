At the meeting between Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thi Le and Honorary President of the Cambodian People’s Party Samdech Heng Samrin (Source: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Honorary President of the Cambodian People’s Party Samdech Heng Samrin on July 29 expressed his belief that Ho Chi Minh City will become one of the leading cities in ASEAN in the near future.



During a meeting in Phnom Penh with Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Heng Samrin, who is also President of the National Assembly and President of the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodia Motherland, said ties between the two cities have grown in diverse areas over the past years, especially via visits.



Le, for her part, affirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of giving top priority to developing ties with Cambodia to bring practical benefits to the two peoples.



She wished that the two countries’ leaders would continue raising public awareness, especially among young generations, about the history of bilateral ties.



According to her, Ho Chi Minh City always strives to reinforce ties with Cambodia, including Phnom Penh and twinning localities, thus making positive contributions to bilateral socio-economic development.



In the afternoon the same day, Le held talks with Governor of Phnom Penh city Pa Socheatvong, during which both sides wished to continue facilitating visits, maintain regular contacts between departments and agencies, enhance coordination in fields of tourism, agriculture and transportation.



Earlier, the Vietnamese delegation laid a wreath at the Cambodia–Vietnam Friendship Monument and presented 10,000 USD to Khmer–Vietnam friendship Tan Tien primary school.-VNA