Politics FM receives UN chief’s special envoy on Myanmar Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son received in Jakarta on April 24 Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary General on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener.

Politics Indonesian President hosts Vietnamese PM in Bogor Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on April 23 compared notes on an array of matters, aiming to improve the efficiency of cooperation between the two countries.

Politics New Vietnamese leaders receive more congratulations Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern has sent a letter of congratulations to Nguyen Phu Trong over his re-election to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.