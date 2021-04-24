Cambodian leader thanks Vietnam for sympathies over COVID-19
Permanent deputy head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Nguyen Huy Tang presents the token of an aid to Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chay Navuth (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Cambodian People’s Party and Prime Minister of the country Hun Sen has expressed his gratitude to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong for the latter’s message of sympathies over the COVID-19 situation in Cambodia.
In his letter, the Cambodian leader thanked the Party, State, and people of Vietnam for their constant attention to the maintenance of the relations of friendship, solidarity and sharing between the two countries. He expressed his admiration to Vietnam’s timely and effective measures in the COVID-19 fight, and highly valued the country’s support and assistance to the international community, including Cambodia, in the work.
Hun Sen also spoke highly of the fine cooperation between the Parties, States and peoples of the two countries in the motto of fine neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive and sustainable cooperation./.
