Cambodian media highlight Vietnamese Prime Minister’s official visit to Cambodia
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Major press agencies of Cambodia such as the Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP), the National Television, daily newspapers Rasmei Kampuchea and Khmer Times, and e-newspapers have spotlighted Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Cambodia from November 8-9, and his activities during the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits in Phnom Penh from November 8-13.
The media published a lot of news, articles and photos about the activities of PM Chinh on November 9, including those related to the talks with his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen, and the joint statement of the two countries.
ASEAN leaders at a meeting of the The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Advisory Council (ABAC)(Photo: VNA)
In addition to the full text of the joint statement, local media also reported issues related to achievements and orientations to promote the bilateral cooperation relationship between Cambodia and Vietnam.
Regarding the Vietnam-Cambodia trade and investment promotion forum, e-newspaper Thmeythmey ran articles on achievements and prospects of economic development between the two countries.
According to the newspaper, Vietnam ranks first in ASEAN in the trade scale with Cambodia, and second in the number of visitors to the country.
Thmeythmey cited sources as saying that Vietnam is attracting investment from the world's leading technology corporations, and the country is developing strongly the automobile industry and electronics.
Cambodia expects Vietnam to invest in developing the electronic sector in this country, it added.
Meanwhile, e-newspaper Freshnews on November 10 reported on activities of PM Pham Minh Chinh at the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and relevant summits, where the Vietnamese leader made important proposals to build trust and accelerate economic recovery in the region and the world.
The newspaper quoted the Vietnamese PM’s speech, affirming that Vietnam has been consistent with its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, diversification and multilateralisation, being a friend, a reliable partner and a responsible member of the international community, and Vietnam upholds and respects the principles of ASEAN./.