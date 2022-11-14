World German media spotlights Chancellor’s trip to Vietnam Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz’s two-day official visit to Vietnam was further in the limelight of German media on November 13.

World Thai media highlights significance of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s visit Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s upcoming official visit to Thailand marks a new milestone in the relationship between the two countries, according to an article published on ThaiPBSWorld, an English news website by the Thai Public Broadcasting Service (Thai PBS).

World German media highlight Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Vietnam visit The German media on November 12 ran articles highlighting the official visit to Vietnam by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, expecting that it will contribute to promoting bilateral economic ties.

World German Chancellor’s visit to create momentum for stronger ties with Vietnam: Scholar Prof. Dr. Thomas Engelbert from the University of Hamburg has highlighted Germany - Vietnam relations in the recent past and prospects of bilateral ties in a recent interview ahead of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s official visit to Vietnam from November 13 - 14.