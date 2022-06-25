Cambodian media spread message on relations with Vietnam
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen at a ceremony to mark the 45th anniversary of the latter's journey to overthrow Pol Pot genocidal regime (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – On the recent days, major press agencies of Cambodia have run a lot of articles spreading a message about the good neighbourliness, time-honoured friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability between the country and Vietnam, on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties (June 24).
In its article posted on June 23, Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP) – Cambodia’s national press agency – said that the bilateral diplomatic relationship was established amidst the Vietnamese people's steadfast struggle against foreign invaders. The establishment of the ties at that time demonstrated Cambodia's meaningful support for Vietnam in the cause of national liberation and reunification under the leadership of President Ho Chi Minh; and affirmed Vietnam's strong and sincere support for the struggle to safeguard independence and neutrality of the Kingdom of Cambodia under the leadership of its Head of State, Samdech Norodom Sihanouk.
The article also quoted Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang as saying that the achievements of the bilateral relations during the past 55 years are not only the victory of the struggle for national liberation in each country, but also their development in all fields, making positive contributions to the growth of each country, as well as to further consolidating and strengthening the bilateral ties under the motto of good neighbourliness, time-honoured friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability.
In an article on the same topic published on the same day, the electronic version of the Koh Santepheap daily newspaper wrote that in the past 55 years, through many ups and downs of the history, Vietnam and Cambodia have overcome a lot of great challenges to further develop their traditional friendship and cooperation in various fields.
The bilateral relationship has also seen strong progress with many outstanding milestones through high-level delegation exchanges, the article read, recalling the outcomes of the State visit to Cambodia by Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc in December 2021.
In addition to the press agencies, many central agencies and organisations in Cambodia such as the Ministry of Information and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation have also shared and spread messages about friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia./.