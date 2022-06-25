Politics Gov’t leader receives visiting Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 24 received Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Men Sam An, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam.

Politics Party chief hosts Cambodian Party official am (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong on June 24 received visiting Vice President of the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and Deputy Prime Minister of Cambodia Men Sam An.

Politics Talk gives young Lao people insight into traditional relations with Vietnam Stories about Vietnam and Laos’s traditional relations were shared with young people at a talk held by the Lao National Academy of Politics and Public Administration in Vientiane on June 24.