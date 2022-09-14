Politics RoK’s naval training ships visit Ho Chi Minh City The Republic of Korea’s helicopter training ship ROKS Hansando and fast combat support ship ROKS Daecheong anchored at Ho Chi Minh City’s port on September 14, beginning their four-day friendly visit to the city.

Politics Cambodian top legislator wraps up visit to Vietnam President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Heng Samrin on September 14 concluded his three-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Vietnam believes in future growth of relations with Algeria: Ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh showed his belief in the future growth of the two nations’ ties across fields, at a recent ceremony marking Vietnam’s 77th National Day (September 2, 1945-2022) in Algeria.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao fronts eye stronger cooperation The Party, State, Fatherland Front and people of Vietnam always attach great importance to and give the top priority to strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien told a Lao front official in a meeting in Hanoi on September 13.