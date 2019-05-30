President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin (R) and NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin and his spouse concluded their Vietnam visit, which lasted from May 28-30 at the invitation of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.



During the visit, Heng Samrin held talks with NA Chairwoman Ngan, met Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong, and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man, visited the northern province of Ha Nam, and planted a tree at Tam Chuc tourism area in Kim Bang district.



On the occasion, the delegation laid wreaths at a monument dedicated to heroic martyrs and paid tribute to Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum.



During their meetings, both sides said the visit contributes to further tightening ties between the two countries and legislatures in particular.



They vowed to facilitate visits by leaders of the two nations, ministries, agencies, trade unions, and people-to-people exchanges; work closely together to effectively implement signed agreements; and highlight the importance of regularly raising public awareness of bilateral comprehensive partnership, especially among young generations.



On parliamentary ties, the two nations implemented the cooperation agreements reached by the two legislatures in July 2012, as well as regularly facilitated visits by NA high-ranking delegations and friendship parliamentarians’ groups.



They agreed that the two NA committees will monitor the implementation of signed agreements and strengthen ties between the Cambodian NA Secretariat and the Vietnamese NA Office, especially in personnel training and information technology.



The two sides will liaise to hold international conventions, such as the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, the annual meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum, and the Inter-Parliamentary Union, among others.



On the occasion, the two top legislators signed a cooperation agreement between the two NAs and witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the Vietnamese NA Office and the Cambodian NA Secretariat.–VNA