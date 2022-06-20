The two PMs at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hun Sen reportedly recalled the same day 45 years ago when he decided to begin his national salvation journey. He was quoted as saying he never forgot the time being away from his homeland and what the Cambodian people had to endure.The Cambodian Government leader also expressed his gratitude for Vietnamese leaders and people’s assistance for and contributions to Cambodia's liberation from the genocidal regime.Lauding the neighbouring nations’ friendship and cooperation, he affirmed that Vietnamese’s support reflected a pure and sound friendship shared between the two peoples, adding he believes such ties will last forever.On June 20, 1977, Hun Sen, then 25 years old, and his four comrades crossed Kampong Cham province (now Thbong Khmum) to enter Vietnam to establish a force to liberate Cambodia and its people. He founded the Kampuchean United Front for National Salvation the following year.Together with Vietnamese volunteer soldiers, the force completely defeated the genocidal regime on January 7, 1979, bringing back peace to the nation and the people.The paper quoted Hun Sen’s post on his official Facebook page as saying the Ministry of National Defence of Cambodia has been tasked with organising this event every year to remind the next generation of the historical occasion./.