Cambodian parliament passes draft Constitution
National Assembly president Heng Samrin at the vote for constitutional amendments on July 28, 2022. (Prime Minister Hun Sen’s Facebook page)Phnom Penh (VNA) - The sixth-tenure National Assembly (NA) of Cambodia passed a draft Constitution during its 7th session on July 28, with 105 ‘yes’ votes out of 106 votes.
Earlier on July 8, the Council of Ministers agreed to pass eight amendments to the Cambodian Constitution and submit them to the NA.
The amendments aim to ensure the normal operation of national institutions after nine revisions since its promulgation on September 24, 1993.
Deputy Prime Minister Bin Chin, who is in charge of the Office of the Council of Ministers, said that this 10th amendment aims to ensure the supreme institution of the country, especially the executive body whose main task is to lead the common works of the State, thus ensuring, protecting and preserving peace, social security, public order, and political stability of the nation in all circumstances./.