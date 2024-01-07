CPP Chairman Samdech Techo Hun Sen addresses the event (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Chairman of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Samdech Techo Hun Sen highlighted the significance of the victory over the Pol Pol genocidal regime 45 years ago, at a ceremony to celebrate the historical event in Phnom Penh on January 7.



In his speech, Hun Sen reviewed the historical context of Cambodia in the 1970s, saying that after nearly four years in power, the Pol Pot genocidal regime pushed Cambodia to the brink of perdition as nearly 3 million Cambodian civilians - a quarter of the country's population at that time – were killed.



With the support of the people throughout the country and the great and timely assistance of the Vietnamese volunteer soldiers, and peace and justice-loving forces around the world, the Kampuchean United Front for National Salvation (KUFNS) overthrew the genocidal regime on January 7, 1979, rescuing millions of Cambodians from genocide, he said.

The event gathers thousands of Cambodian people (Photo: VNA)

Hun Sen emphasised that this year's event took place in the context that Cambodia has continued to reap many new achievements in various fields, and been progressing with self-confidence on the path of peace, democracy, rule of the law, and development.



He also affirmed the holding of the ceremony was conducted in the spirit of keeping in mind the tragedy caused by the genocidal regime to the country and people of Cambodia, and forever keeping in mind the noble contributions by members of the KUFNS and Vietnamese volunteer soldiers to the toppling of the Pol Pot genocidal regime and the prevention of its return.



In addition to the celebration in Phnom Penh, activities marking the victory were also organised in many provinces and cities in the country.



According to Sok Eysan, a spokesman of the CPP, the celebration not only aims to celebrate the victory but also demonstrates the strength of great solidarity between Cambodia and Vietnam.



Nearly five decades after the victory, Cambodia has revived and recorded many remarkable achievements. The Southeast Asian nation’s GDP increased tenfold to 29.6 billion USD in 2022 from 3.11 billion USD in 1998. During 2017-2022, foreign direct investment into the country surged 15 folds. In 2023, Cambodia's economic growth expanded 5.6%, and is forecast to rise by 6.6% in 2024./.