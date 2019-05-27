Voters line up to vote a polling point in Phnom Penh on May 26. (Photo: Phnom Penh Post/Heng Chivoan)

– The Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) won most of the votes in the elections of municipal, provincial, town, and district councils held across Cambodia on May 26, the Phnom Penh Post said, quoting preliminary results released by the National Election Commission (NEC) the same day.According to the newspaper, NEC secretary-general Tep Nytha said the results were not yet complete, and counting is still underway.About 99.94 percent of the 11,572 eligible voters cast their ballots. There were seven voters absent, including one passed away in a road accident.Seven political parties have taken part in the elections. They are the CPP, Funcinpec Party, Khmer National United Party (KNUP), Cambodian Nationality's Party (CNP), Cambodian Youth Party (CYP), Khmer Will Party (KWP), and Khmer Republican Party KRP).Around 1,100 observers from different social groups joined to supervise the event.The NEC said the temporary results will be announced on May 31, while the official ones will become available on June 8.-VNA