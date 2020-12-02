Cambodian PM appreciates Vietnam’s support in struggle for national liberation
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on December 2 highlighted the great assistance of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and international friends in the fight against the Pol Pot genocidal regime, towards the victory on January 7, 1979.
In a post published on his Facebook account on the day, the leader recalled the birth of the Kampuchean United Front for National Salvation 42 years ago with the aim of overthrowing the genocidal regime.
In response to the front’s call, with the great support of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and international friends, Cambodian people of all strata joined an uprising to defeat the regime and win the glorious victory on January 7, 1979, he noted.
Also on December 2, a delegation of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Committee in Preah Sihanouk province visited the Vietnamese Consulate General to pay tribute to Vietnamese people for their contributions and assistance to the neighbouring country.
Vietnamese Consul General Vu Ngoc Ly spoke highly of the role of the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodia Motherland, formerly the Kampuchean United Front for National Salvation, in the cause of national liberation, construction and development.
Regarding the building and upgrading of the Vietnam-Cambodia friendship monument, Ly called for more attention of the two sides to the work, which, he said, is of special significance./.