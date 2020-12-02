World Laos marks 45th National Day with grand ceremony A grand ceremony was held in Vientiane on December 2 to celebrate the 45th National Day of Laos and the 100th birthday of President Kaysone Phomvihane.

World Singapore becomes world’s first approving lab-grown chicken Singapore has given US start-up Eat Just the green-light to sell its lab-grown chicken meat, in what the firm says is the world’s first regulatory approval for so-called clean meat that does not come from slaughtered animals.

World Thailand unveils digital roadmap The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) has introduced its digital blueprint for Thailand as a driver of digital transformation, to cope with rapid changes in technology, consumer behaviour and the business environment.

World Indonesia urges EU to accord fair treatment to palm oil Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi called on the European Union (EU) to give fair treatment to palm oil during the 23rd ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting held online on December 1.