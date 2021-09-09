Cambodian PM calls for extensive solidarity within GMS framework
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen delivered the opening speech of the virtual 7th Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Summit on September 9 morning, stressing the need to enhance extensive solidarity towards strong socio-economic recovery.
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen delivered the opening speech of the virtual 7th Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Summit on September 9 morning, stressing the need to enhance extensive solidarity towards strong socio-economic recovery.
Chairing the event, he held that it is critically important to promote extensive solidarity in the spirit of multilateralism to ensure the post-pandemic economic recovery process.
On the basis of the all-round achievements gained within the GMS framework, he said the GMS cooperation is highly necessary as it will help all countries continue joining hands to turn difficulties into opportunities for regional development.
PM Hun Sen noted that the Mekong Subregion countries have exerted all-out efforts in the combat against COVID-19 as seen in pandemic prevention and containment measures, along with support for economic activities and people’s livelihoods.
However, the new wave of the pandemic has led to serious impacts on textile - garment production, tourism, and service sectors of Cambodia, he added, thanking the international community for supporting Cambodian people with vaccines via the COVAX Facility of the World Health Organisation (WHO).
The PM underlined the importance of digital connectivity, which he described as a focus of regional cooperation to make up for productivity losses caused by the COVID-19 crisis and guarantee sustainable and effective socio-economic development.
Cambodia suggested the GMS cooperation focus on developing digital infrastructure, integrating the digital economy, and improving the workforce’s skills in the Fourth Industrial Revolution to maintain the economies’ competitiveness.
The 7th GMS Summit saw the presence of Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Lao PM Phankham Viphavanh, Chairman of Myanmar’s State Administration Council Min Aung Hlaing, Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, and President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masatgusu Asakawa./.