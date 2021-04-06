Politics NA Standing Committee has five new members The National Assembly (NA) adopted a resolution on the election of members to the 14th NA’s Standing Committee during its ongoing 11th sitting on the afternoon of April 6.

Politics Condolences sent to Indonesia, Timor Leste over flood, landslides Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (FM) Pham Binh Minh on April 6 cabled a message of condolences to Indonesian FM Retno Marsudi and Timor Leste FM Adaljiza Albertina Xavier Reis Magno over human and property losses caused by the recent flood and landslides in the two countries.

Politics Vo Thi Anh Xuan elected as Vice State President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of An Giang province, and head of the National Assembly (NA) deputies’ delegation of the province, has been elected Vice President of Vietnam for the 2016 – 2021 tenure.

