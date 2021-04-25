Cambodian PM highlights ASEAN’s central role, intra-bloc solidarity
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen emphasised the importance of maintaining ASEAN’s central role and intra-bloc solidarity during his speech at the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting on April 24 at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia.
PM Hun Sen praised preparations for the appointment of a senior working group of ASEAN, and preparations for the ASEAN Community Vision after 2025.
ASEAN should exert efforts to promote cooperation with its partners to successfully implement the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework, he said, stressing that relations with outside-bloc partners are important to strengthening politics and security as well as socio-economic development in ASEAN member nations.
Regarding the Myanmar situation, PM Hun Sen said Cambodia pledged not to interfere in Myanmar's internal affairs but it is ready to join ASEAN to help Myanmar solve the current political crisis.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises 10 member states, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Laos, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam./.