World Chairman’s Statement on ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting Following is the full text of the Chairman’s Statement on ASEAN Learders’ Meeting which was held in Jakarta on April 24.

World ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting opens The ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting officially opened in April 24 afternoon at the office of the regional grouping’s secretariat in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta.

World Singaporean PM announces Cabinet reshuffle Singaporean Education Minister Lawrence Wong will helm the Ministry of Finance, in the latest Cabinet reshuffle announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on April 23.