World Malaysia urges China to comply with UNCLOS 1982 Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on August 23 that member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are once again accelerating negotiations on a Code of Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (COC).

World Indonesia targets 7.4 million foreign tourists in 2023 Indonesia’s Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno has said that his ministry is targeting to draw 3.5–7.4 million foreign tourists to Indonesia in 2023.

World India seeks to expand highway to Indochinese countries India is seeking to extend the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway to Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam in order to increase regional connectivity, Vientiane Times reported.

World Indonesia to be largest digital economy in ASEAN by 2030 Indonesia’s Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Teten Masduki has asked food retailers to join online business given that the country is expected to become the largest digital economy in Southeast Asia, reaching 4,500 trillion Rp (302 billion USD) in value by 2030.