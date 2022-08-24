Cambodian PM highly values new university faculty on Vietnamese language
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – The establishment of a Vietnamese-language faculty at Cambodia’s Royal University of Phnom Penh (RUPP) is beneficial to the Cambodian people and helps strengthen the two countries’ relations, Prime Minister Hun Sen said on August 23.
At a graduation ceremony of students of Asia Euro University held in Phnom Penh, he further said the new establishment will encourage Cambodians turn their attention to Vietnam, benefit those living in areas bordering Vietnam, and boost trade and job creation. It will allow Cambodian students to receive training on the language before pursuing education in the neighbouring country, he said.
More than 1,000 Cambodian students are currently studying in Vietnam, but no public universities in Cambodia had offered a diploma in the Vietnamese language before.
In an August 19 press conference, Cambodian Minister of Education, Youth and Sport Hang Chuon Naron said the faculty is only for Cambodian students who get scholarships to study in Vietnam and others with an interest in the language. He said he believes it will provide opportunities to boost trade between the two countries and increase the number of Vietnamese investors in Cambodia.
The minister added RUPP is already conferring Bachelor’s degrees in English, French, Japanese, Chinese, Thai and Korean./.