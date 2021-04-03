Politics Cambodian NA President congratulates new Vietnamese NA Chairman President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin has sent a letter of congratulations to newly-elected Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Top legislator holds phone talks with Lao counterpart National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held phone talks with his Lao counterpart Saysomphone Phomvihane on April 2, just several days after Hue took office as the new NA leader.

Politics Legislators discuss State President candidancy Legislators of the 14th National Assembly (NA) on April 2 discussed a candidate list for the position of the State President in the 2021-2026 tenure as part of its ongoing 11th session in Hanoi.

Politics Greetings conveyed to Lao Public Security force on 60th founding anniversary Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung and head of the representative office in Laos of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security Major General Hoang Quang Huong visited the headquarters of Laos’ Ministry of Public Security to convey their greetings on the Lao ministry's 60th founding anniversary.