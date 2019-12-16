Cambodian PM to preside over launch of Vietnam – Cambodia border market
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (Photo: freshnewsasia)
Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has said that he will preside over the inauguration of Cambodia-Vietnam border market in Tbong Khmum province, which was his former battlefield in 1971.
Today, it is no longer a place to fight, it is a market. Borders of Cambodia-Thailand and Cambodia-Vietnam are now enriched with skyscrapers, industrial zones, and special economic zones, he added.
During a meeting with Vietnam’s permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh last week, Hun Sen called on the two countries to promote bilateral cooperation and facilitate border trade, contributing to a two-way trade to 5 billion USD next year./.
