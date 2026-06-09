Politics

Cambodian PM wraps up official visit to Vietnam, attendance at AFF 2026

During PM Hun Manet's visit, the Vietnamese and Cambodian leaders exchanged views and outlined directions and measures to promote cooperation in all fields, especially in comprehensive connectivity between the two countries.

Cambodian PM Hun Manet addresses the opening session of the ASEAN Future Forum 2026 on June 9. (Photo: VNA)
Cambodian PM Hun Manet addresses the opening session of the ASEAN Future Forum 2026 on June 9. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet departed Hanoi on June 9 evening, concluding his official visit to Vietnam and participation in the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) from June 8 to 9.

During the trip, made at the invitation of Vietnamese PM Le Minh Hung, PM Hun Manet, his wife, and the high-ranking delegation of Cambodia, visited the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and laid a wreath at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bac Son street in Hanoi.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam received Cambodian PM Hun Manet. Meanwhile, PM Hung presided over the official welcoming ceremony for and held talks with his Cambodian counterpart. National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man also had a meeting with the Cambodian leader.

During the meetings and talks with PM Hun Manet, the host leaders affirmed Vietnam's unwavering support for Cambodia's national construction and development.

They emphasised that the relations between the two Parties and the two countries, as well as those among the Parties and countries of Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos, are a valuable asset, calling for the enhancement of effectiveness of cooperation mechanisms, including the meeting mechanism among the three countries’ PMs, ministers of national defence, ministers of public security, and ministers of foreign affairs.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese and Cambodian leaders exchanged views and outlined directions and measures to promote cooperation in all fields, especially in comprehensive connectivity between the two countries.

Addressing the opening session of the ASEAN Future Forum 2026, PM Hun Manet underlined that peace is the prerequisite for development while prosperity is the ultimate goal of the ASEAN Community-building process. He appealed to member states to work together to build a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous region.

During the visit, Pich Chamony, wife of the Cambodian PM; Dao Thi Bich Thuy, wife of the Vietnamese PM; Vandara Siphandone, wife of the Lao PM; and Thananon Niramit, wife of the Thai PM, visited and engaged in cultural exchange activities at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi./.

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