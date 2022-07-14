The suspects were taken to Phnom Penh municipal court on July 13. (Photo: Dap news)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia’s anti-drug police have arrested a gang of 11 foreigners who were suspected of producing illicit drugs and confiscated nearly two tonnes of narcotics in Phnom Penh and three other provinces, the Khmer Times reported.



The suspects were apprehended during raids on seven locations in Phnom Penh, Svay Rieng, Prey Veng and Kandal provinces between July 4 and 9 after a three-month probe.



A total of 1.8 tonnes of unfinished ketamine and 276.7 tonnes of chemicals used for drug production as well as a large number of drug manufacturing equipment and eight cars were seized during the raids.



The eleven suspects were sent to Phnom Penh Municipal Court./.