Screenshot of a photo of Cambodian PM Hun Manet and Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh in an article published by AKP on December 12.

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Cambodian press has given wide coverage of the official visit to Vietnam by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet from December 11-12, especially his main activities on December 11.

Most major media agencies like the Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP), Fresh News, sbm.news and btv.com.kh highlighted important meetings that took place on the afternoon of December 11 between the Cambodian PM and Vietnamese leaders, including Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

The leading online news website Fresh News quoted the Vietnamese PM as saying at the talks on December 11 between the two PMs that with the Cambodian PM's official visit to Vietnam, the relationship between Cambodia and Vietnam will grow even closer in the spirit of "Good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term stability " for the mutual benefit of the two nations.

The Vietnamese PM expressed confidence that under the leadership of PM Hun Manet, Cambodia will be destined for further development, aligning with the assured realisation of the visionary goals set for 2030 and 2050, it added.

According to the news website, the two sides informed each other on political, social, and economic situations in their respective countries, evaluated the results of past bilateral cooperation and set the goal of further enhancing and expanding cooperation in various fields, including politics, trade, investment, tourism, health, education, connectivity, national defence, security, and border affairs.

They also exchanged views on global and regional affairs, expressing satisfaction with mutual support in international forums, including the United Nations, ASEAN and the Mekong sub-region.

Meanwhile, the sbm.news quoted Party General Secretary Trong as saying that through the visit, ties between Vietnam and Cambodia will keep growing.

PM Hun Manet, for his part, stressed that the Cambodian Government of the seventh term will continue with the consistent policies of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP). Cambodia will continue to nurture the relations with Vietnam in the spirit of traditional friendship within the bilateral framework, mutual support at multilateral forums, and expanding cooperation in new and promising areas.

On December 12, the website of Bayon Television (BTV) reported on the Cambodian PM’s courtesy call to President Thuong, saying that the Vietnamese leader hailed the outcomes of the talks between the two PMs and expressed readiness to welcome King Norodom Sihamoni to Vietnam for an official visit in the near future.

The AKP also published news and articles on the talks and meetings between PM Hun Manet and Vietnamese leaders.

It reported that in his meeting with PM Hun Manet, NA Chairman Hue underscored the significance of the visit to the strengthening of Vietnam-Cambodia traditional cooperation across all areas.

Meanwhile, PM Hun Manet stressed that with the consistent foreign policy of the Cambodian Government, the Cambodia-Vietnam friendship will continue to be nurtured, strengthened and expanded at all levels, both in the legislative and executive branches, as well as in the people-to-people relationships, for the benefit of both nations./.



