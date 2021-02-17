World Malaysia to promote digital economy Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin plans to launch the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDigital) to further promote the crucial economic sector’s growth, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department in charge of Economy Mustapa Mohamed.

ASEAN Thailand steps up development of video game industry Thailand’s Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) is scaling up efforts to forge the establishment of Thailand-based game service providers as another driver for this multibillion-baht industry.

World Malaysia strives to secure access to COVID-19 vaccines for all Malaysia has secured a total of 66.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, enough to cover its entire population, according to a handbook setting out the country’s vaccination programme launched on February 16.