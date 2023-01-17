Cambodian province views Vinh Long as important partner
Officials of Vinh Long and Banteay Meanchey provinces pose for a group photo on January 17. (Photo: VNA)Vinh Long (VNA) – The Cambodian delegation visited and offered Tet (Lunar New Year) greetings to the Party organisation, administration, and people of Vinh Long on January 17.
The Cambodian delegation visited and offered Tet (Lunar New Year) greetings to the Party organisation, administration, and people of Vinh Long on January 17.
He said Vietnam and Cambodia boast a long-standing friendship, noting that he believed the friendship and cooperation between the two nations' people, including between the two provinces, will keep developing sustainably.
Emphasising the traditional relations between Vietnam and Cambodia, Chairman of the Vinh Long People’s Committee Lu Quang Ngoi said to help strengthen the two countries’ ties, Banteay Meanchey and his province signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on development cooperation in 2011 and then MoUs for 2012 - 2016 and 2017 - 2022.
He highlighted local socio-economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that Vinh Long, home to about 22,000 Khmer people – equivalent to 2.2% of its population, has properly implemented the Party and State’s ethnic minority-related policies to help the Khmer ethnic group improve their material and spiritual lives.
The host expressed his hope that the “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability” between Vietnam and Cambodia, including between the two provinces, will continue to flourish./.