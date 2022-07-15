World Laos, Thailand promote cooperation in border security Lao and Thai military forces plan to step up cooperation in border security, especially in the crackdown on drug trade and illegal immigration.

World Most Thais observe religious events: Survey A recent government survey shows most Buddhist people in Thailand intend to participate in religious activities throughout this month’s holidays, with some hoping events can be held online.

World Thai cities top healthcare index mid-2022 Several cities in Thailand are among those gaining the highest healthcare scores, according to a global cost of living database, as the Thai government hopes to turn the country into a regional medical hub.

World Cambodian police seize large haul of narcotics Cambodia’s anti-drug police have arrested a gang of 11 foreigners who were suspected of producing illicit drugs and confiscated nearly two tonnes of narcotics in Phnom Penh and three other provinces, the Khmer Times reported.