Cambodian scholar highly values Vietnam’s role in cementing ASEAN solidarity
Deputy Director of the Department of Asian, African, and Middle-East Studies Uch Leang (L) talks to Vietnam News Agency reporter (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) - Vietnam has made active and responsible contributions to strengthening and expanding solidarity in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) over the past 28 years since it joined the group, a Cambodian expert has said.
Talking to Vietnam News Agency, Deputy Director of the Department of Asian, African, and Middle-East Studies under the International Relations Institute of Cambodia (IRIC) Uch Leang stated that right after becoming an ASEAN member in 1995, Vietnam actively promoted the accession of Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar to this regional organisation. Those efforts contributed to realising the idea of a bloc with 10 Southeast Asian countries, thus creating a new transformation for the whole region.
Vietnam has also actively contributed to outlining the ASEAN Vision 2020, the ASEAN Charter, the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 and the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity 2025, and the Roadmap for an ASEAN Community, along with many other important agreements, especially on connectivity and narrowing the development gap between member states.
The Cambodian expert also spoke highly of Vietnam's push for the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) to become a code of conduct for the relationship between ASEAN countries and those outside the region, as well as its participation in the development and adoption of the ASEAN Outlook for the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), thereby helping shape the common stance of ASEAN and promote appropriate cooperation on the basis of complying with ASEAN's values, principles and centrality.
Highlighting Vietnam's determination to solve challenges facing ASEAN countries, he spoke highly Vietnam's capacity to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the prompt implementation of the vaccination for people and rapid post-pandemic economic recovery.
As the ASEAN chair in 2020, Vietnam worked closely with other ASEAN countries to promote smooth integration of the ASEAN community, and stayed ready for the implementation of active response measures to minimise the impact of the pandemic, he went on.
Regarding the settlement of disputes in the East Sea, Vietnam has emphasised the stance of restraining, not complicating the situation and settling disputes on the basis of international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982 which, Uch Leang said, has contributed to maintaining peace, security, and freedom of navigation and aviation in the sea./.